cStor Appoints Kel Williams as Vice President of Finance

Kel Williams
cStor VP of Finance
cStor, a leading provider of cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions, announced today that Kel Williams has joined the executive team as Vice President of Finance.
The addition of Williams will provide additional expertise to sustain the company's accelerated growth projections. Williams brings a strong focus on aligning the operational execution of business units with corporate strategic vision. His experience includes 15 years of accounting and finance experience working in a variety of industries including IT services, consumer goods, and aerospace.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kel Williams during this exciting time in our company's growth. With his in-depth financial experience in IT services, Williams will provide financial leadership to sustain us now and into the future," said Larry Gentry, president and CEO of cStor.
Williams attended the Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. Prior to joining cStor, Williams spent more than seven years working for a national IT managed services provider where he served as the director of finance. In this role, he assisted in combining eight business units under one national CRM and ERP platform, as well as establishing best practices related to Order to Cash (O2C) processes and ASC 606 Revenue Recognition.
About cStor
cStor helps companies strategize, create and implement cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions that help clients use IT to enable business transformation, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage. cStor's proven capabilities with key data center, cloud and cybersecurity technologies give clients the ability to collaborate with certified experts, and the confidence to move business forward faster, more efficiently and more securely than ever before. cStor serves clients across the Southwest region with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cstor.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.