cStor Appoints Kel Williams as Vice President of Finance



Kel Williams

cStor VP of Finance





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

cStor, a leading provider of cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions, announced today that Kel Williams has joined the executive team as Vice President of Finance.

The addition of Williams will provide additional expertise to sustain the company's accelerated growth projections. Williams brings a strong focus on aligning the operational execution of business units with corporate strategic vision. His experience includes 15 years of accounting and finance experience working in a variety of industries including IT services, consumer goods, and aerospace.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kel Williams during this exciting time in our company's growth. With his in-depth financial experience in IT services, Williams will provide financial leadership to sustain us now and into the future," said Larry Gentry, president and CEO of cStor.

Williams attended the Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. Prior to joining cStor, Williams spent more than seven years working for a national IT managed services provider where he served as the director of finance. In this role, he assisted in combining eight business units under one national CRM and ERP platform, as well as establishing best practices related to Order to Cash (O2C) processes and ASC 606 Revenue Recognition.

About cStor

cStor helps companies strategize, create and implement cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions that help clients use IT to enable business transformation, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage. cStor's proven capabilities with key data center, cloud and cybersecurity technologies give clients the ability to collaborate with certified experts, and the confidence to move business forward faster, more efficiently and more securely than ever before. cStor serves clients across the Southwest region with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cstor.com.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: