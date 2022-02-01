Streamline Group Showcases Hot New Products at TPE 2022

Last week, active ingredients company Streamline Group took center stage and impressed attendees and exhibitors alike with its stunning booth and innovative new products at the 2022 Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas.
Featuring a unique, modern design, neon displays, DJ station, and an open, welcoming floor plan, the Streamline Group booth highlighted the company's numerous brands, including the latest additions to its product offering — Juice Head Bars and Party Bars.
Juice Head Bars
Juice Head Bars are available in nine premium flavors, which include the five signature flavors customers know and love — Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry Kiwi, Peach Pear, Watermelon Lime, and Mango Strawberry — and four all-new, premium flavors — Peach Pineapple, Raspberry Lemonade, Double Apple, and Watermelon Strawberry.
Available in 5% Zero Tobacco Nicotine® strength, Juice Head Bars boast impressive features, including a sleek, attractive design, built-in mesh coil technology, 3,000-puff count, 8mL liquid capacity, and a rechargeable 650mAh battery (includes a USB charger with every device).
Party Bars: Kanna-Powered Disposables
Party Bars are available in two signature flavors — Natural and Mint — and feature a pre-heat button, rechargeable battery, and 150-puff count.
The primary active ingredient in Party Bars is kanna, or sceletium tortuosum — a psychoactive botanical extract native to South Africa that has been traditionally used by local inhabitants for centuries to help boost mood, ease anxiety and stress, improve cognition and manage appetite.
When inhaled, kanna is able to impact the body more quickly and has been shown to induce an almost euphoric state in which users report feeling more social, more relaxed, and experiencing increased sensory perception and stimulation. Users may not immediately notice effects on first use as kanna may require a priming period of three to four servings. Results may vary for each individual based on a variety of factors.
As the premier trade show for the tobacco industry, showcasing the hottest brands and latest innovations — hosting thousands of attendees — TPE served as the perfect platform for Streamline Group to announce the launch of its innovative, new products.
"We were so excited to exhibit at TPE and announce the launch of our new products at the show. The booth made an impact that we couldn't have anticipated and the response from attendees and other exhibitors was a huge success. We are absolutely thrilled to be introducing Juice Head Bars and Party Bars and can't wait to see the response from the mass market. It was such a pleasure meeting everyone and I look forward to seeing y'all at future events," said Dorothy Alexander, Tradeshow Coordinator at Streamline Group.
Streamline Group is an industry-leading active ingredients manufacturer and distributor of popular brands including Juice Head, NIIN Pouches, Party Brands, Galaxy Treats, TIMBR Organics, and more.
To learn more or to submit a wholesale inquiry, contact Streamline Group via email at sales@streamlinevape.com or telephone (714) 823-3750.
