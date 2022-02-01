Haekka Extends Security Awareness and HIPAA Training Platform Beyond Slack

OAK CREEK, Colo. - February 1, 2022 - (

Today, Haekka is excited to announce the release of a brand new version of its security awareness and HIPAA training platform. Based on feedback from hundreds of customers and over 30,000 learners, the new platform integrates deeply into the context of work and adds new engagement features to ensure users receive, retain, and leverage best practices for security hygiene.

"Our earlier versions of Haekka achieved part of our vision to intelligently deliver contextual training to employees when and where they work," said Ryan Rich, Co-Founder and CTO. "This new platform goes deeper into the flow of work to automate just-in-time training that is relevant and engaging."

The new version of Haekka adds several new features prioritized based on user feedback. Key features included in this new platform:

HRIS integration, starting with Gusto and Workday, to automate onboarding and enrollment.

Completely new smart Engagement feature to send one-time or drip messages - announcements, quizzes, policy acknowledgments, security surveys - to groups of users.

Library of Engagement templates to kickstart and scale security engagement initiatives.

Employees can now experience training via the Web, in addition to Slack.

Improved notifications via email and Slack.

Growing companies in 2022 are required to prove they can be trusted with sensitive data. This proof comes in the form of audits and security assessments, all of which require training staff on security and privacy best practices. The shift to remote work makes this all the more challenging. Haekka's new platform puts security and privacy training on auto-pilot so managers can rest assured all employees receive the training they need when and where they need it.

Travis Good, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, says, "The features we've added into this new release are 100% based on user feedback. We now have 1,000s of data points that tell us that admins want intelligent training on auto-pilot for all employees, regardless of work location, and that users want relevant, byte-size training that doesn't feel like a burden."

Version 2.0.0 of Haekka is immediately available via Haekka.com.

