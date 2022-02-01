Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Engages Red Square as Advertising Agency

Red Square Logo
Red Square Agency has been selected as the Agency of Record for the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Casinos in Southern California. The agency will work with three of the Tribe's business enterprises, Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, Tortoise Rock Casino in the town of Twentynine Palms and Coachella Crossroads, in Coachella.
"We are thrilled to bring Red Square on board as our creative and media agency," said Rob Christopher, VP of Marketing and Entertainment for Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino. "Having worked with Red Square's team in the past, I am confident that their people, category thought leadership and expertise in planning, execution and measurement are exactly what we need to drive our business forward."
Under the partnership, Red Square's remit will include all brand and promotional advertising as well as media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships. The relationship creates an end-to-end creative and media offering for the Tribe within these competitive markets.
"We are excited and honored to be part of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians family," said Rich Sullivan, CEO of Red Square. "We look forward to bringing each property's story to life and promoting this exciting and growing brand."
About Red Square Agency
Red Square Agency, with offices in Mobile, Ala., Chicago, Ill., and Tulsa, Oka., deals in ideas, design and media that are category-defying. Clients include Flipboard, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hard Rock Casinos, Hilton Worldwide, Kovitz Investment Group, Patreon, Ripco, Rivers Casinos, SNICKERS, TWIX and Wind Creek Hospitality. Red Square's work has been awarded and recognized by The Webby Awards, SXSW, Communications Arts and Awwwards. For more information, please visit RedSquareAgency.com.
About the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians trace their origins back to the Chemehuevi, a peaceful and nomadic Tribe whose territory once covered parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe's lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe's future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to https://www.29palmstribe.org
