Seahawk Gold Corp. January 2022 Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Seahawk Gold Corp. SEAG SEHKF ("Seahawk") is pleased to update our shareholders on the recent work program currently being conducted as of January 2022.
Seahawk Gold Corp. is near completion of 52 km of line-cutting and 36 km of Induced Polarization Surveys over 8 grids evaluating priority gold targets on the 100 % owned Blitz Property. The Blitz Property is located 30 km north of Lebel Sur Quevillion, Quebec, and 5 km north-north-west of Nystar's Grevet Mine Property at the western end of the Urban-Berry Gold Camp.
The results of these surveys should be available for future exploration planning mid to late February, 2022.
Seahawk Gold Corp.'s plans going forward will be to evaluate our Touchdown Property, 20 km south-east of Osisko Mining's Windfall Property. The spring/summer program will involve Induced Polarization surveys on five grids and will be designed to evaluate priority gold targets discovered during the 2019 diamond drill program.
A 5,000 meter diamond drill program is planned to further evaluate priority targets delineated during the course of the Induced Polarization surveys on both the Touchdown and the Blitz properties.
This press release was approved by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Gold Corp. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.
About Seahawk Gold Corp.
Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada SEAG, the U.S. SEHKF and Germany 7SR. Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.
For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com
Giovanni Gasbarro,
CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848
Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.
President and Director at 1-613-298-1596
