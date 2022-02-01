Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Lawyers Named to the 2022 Editions of Best Lawyers® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - February 1, 2022 - (

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath is pleased to announce that 8 lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over four decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After four decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says CEO Phillip Greer.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2022 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Todd Fronrath - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Matthew E. Haynes - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Lance C. Ivey - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Darla L. Keen - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Lake H. Lytal III - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Joseph J. Reiter - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kevin C. Smith - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

William S. Williams - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath would also like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchlist:

Daniel Jensen - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jason McIntosh - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath is a law firm dedicated to helping those who have suffered from serious injury or death caused by the negligence of another person or defective product. Every Board-Certified Civil Trial Attorney is highly qualified to take on even the most complex personal injury cases.

For over thirty-five years Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath has taken on the largest corporate giants and insurance companies in the United States. When they are dealing with the attorneys at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, they understand the firm has the experience and resources to take the fight all the way to trial and verdict if necessary. Be it Product Liability, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home Abuse or Legal Malpractice, the trial Attorneys at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath are ready to fight for their client's rights no matter who they are facing. That reputation ensures that every case is taken seriously and often results in more favorable outcomes for their clients. This sets Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath apart from many personal injury law firms and is why over forty percent of the firm's cases come from referring attorneys and former client referrals.

