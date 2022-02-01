TakeFortyTwo Joins Live Story No-Code Revolution Thanks to Wenstein Beyond Digital

NEW YORK - February 1, 2022 - (

Live Story, Inc., the no-code web experience management platform, announced its partnership with TakeFortyTwo, the award-winning Spanish independent full-service digital agency. They are the newest addition to Live Story's Partnership Program campaign, made with the support of the consulting company Wenstein Beyond Digital.

Founded in 2007, the Madrid-headquartered TakeFortyTwo has been helping companies in the U.S. and Europe to grow their businesses with its one-stop-shop approach to online marketing and advertising needs. Its implementation expertise, coupled with Live Story's technology, will give clients everything they need to unlock their full potential.

While the platform boasts agnosticism, TakeFortyTwo will be leveraging one of Live Story's principles with built-in integration for BigCommerce. This integration will grant the agency another leg up by cutting development time further and delivering more innovation, natively and at scale.

Maurizio Marchiori, president of Live Story, commented: "We're delighted to partner with Santiago, Daniel, and their team. Live Story is the key for agencies who want to scale seriously, without facing the problem of finding a solution for their solutions. Real creative freedom for professionals, with no tech dependencies."

"Our primary focus is to provide clients with efficient and beautiful solutions that make their brands shine. Choosing Live Story was a no-brainer. We fell in love with the platform immediately. It's faster and slicker than the many comparable tools we tried out. We're looking forward to creating stunning & seamlessly integrated digital experiences to make our clients' online stores stand out in unique and innovative ways," said Santiago Melluso, CEO at TakeFortyTwo.

"Having TakeFortyTwo onboard opens a world of opportunities for Live Story on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Santiago and Daniel immediately caught the added value of using the Live Story technology on their clients' websites. They did not think twice to jump on the Live Story's Partnership Program. Stay tuned: more Digital Agencies are joining the Live Story movement soon," commented Carlo Cuman, president of Wenstein Beyond Digital.

Live Story is a no-code Web Experience Management platform that reduces friction in the execution process of storytelling online. Its drag-and-drop editor grants unparalleled creative freedom for all. No coding required means that anyone can design a layout free-handed. With Live Story, any company can skip the painstaking developmental dependencies of content management and build on a future-ready, remote collaborative design platform.

TakeFortyTwo is an independent, award-winning, full-service digital agency headquartered in Madrid, Spain. A group of problem-solvers deeply committed to customer success. Our team will fight your fights, tell your stories, and deliver world-class results. As certified professionals, we provide top-tier partner services for BigCommerce, Mailchimp, CraftCMS, Contentful, and LiveStory customers, helping growing companies in the U.S., UK, and Spain since 2007.

Wenstein Beyond Digital, headquartered in Mahwah (N.J.), is a consulting company specializing in web technologies, e-commerce, and digital marketing, serving small, medium, and large national and international companies in their e-business and digital transformation projects.

