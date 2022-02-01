Tevano Signs MOU with the Innovation Center Foundation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. TEVO 7RB ("Tevano", or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc. ("Illuria") have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Center Foundation, in Armenia ("Cyhub Armenia") ("MOU").

Cyhub Armenia is the main cybersecurity hub in Armenia, a joint initiative of the World Bank, Armenian Government, Enterprise Incubator Foundation, National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), IBM, CISCO, Yerevan Computer Research and Development Institute (YCRDI), Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center (ISTC).

Under the terms of the MOU, Illuria and Cyhub Armenia will work together to integrate Illuria's cyber-deception software technology and expertise with Cyhub Armenia's network of public, private, and government organizations to increase the competitiveness of the Armenian economy by creating innovative solutions specialized in cybersecurity, and by facilitating the skills development for preparation of qualified specialists.

Mari Barseghyan, Director of the Innovation Center Foundation, in Armenia, said, "We are committed to support the Armenian digital economy and competitiveness. Illuria's cyber-deception software solutions and expertise will play an important role in helping us ensure we deliver cyber education programs and greater digital security for organizations in Armenia."

Cyber-deception software utilizes a strategy of implementing "lures and decoys" to divert attack attempts away from critical resources. The premise is that by keeping attack attempts in a controlled environment, network security administrators can monitor, evaluate, prioritize and implement an action plan before a critical breach is experienced.

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using custom software decoys and lures, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring future attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield™, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

