Quebec Nickel Corp. Exploration Update

Ducros Group Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Abitibi Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Quebec Nickel Corp. QNI (FSE: 7lB) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to report on its exploration activities on its 100%-owned Ducros Group Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, northwestern Québec.

1,717-line kilometre VTEMTM (Geotech) Airborne Geophysical System Survey

Further to the Company's press release dated November 25, 2021, the survey crew and system have mobilized to its base of operations at Lebel-sur-Quévillon, and the 1,717-line kilometre VTEMTM (Geotech) airborne geophysical survey is underway over the Ducros Group Nickel-Copper-PGE Project. The late survey start-up has been due to unprecedented delays due to contractor scheduling issues related to severe weather conditions and crew, system, and equipment availability.

Mr. David Patterson, CEO of QNI, commented: "We are extremely excited to finally announce the start-up of this long-awaited, state-of-the-art, high-definition airborne electromagnetic-magnetic survey over the entire Ducros Group property claim group. This phase of work marks a significant new milestone in the evolution of QNI's strategic exploration and development plan over the property, moving forward into 2022."

Based on the survey data interpretation results, selective follow-up ground-truthing geophysical surveying and prospecting/sampling will be conducted over high-priority electromagnetic conductors spatially associated with positive magnetic anomalies. The primary objective of this work is to identify new Ni-Cu-PGE drill targets associated with untested mafic-ultramafic intrusions over the significant Ducros Group property holdings within areas of limited exploration work and thick overburden cover.

Corporate Update

QNI announces the resignation as a director and appointment as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Ming Jang, CPA, CGA. Mr. Jang is a finance and accounting professional with over 30 years of combined experience in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jang provided CFO consulting and accounting services to clients in the health, pharmaceutical, technology, and mineral exploration sectors. Mr. Jang has resigned from the Board of Directors and has taken over as CFO immediately from Elyssia Patterson. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Patterson for her valuable contribution and work and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Hani Zabaneh has joined the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2022. Mr. Hani Zabaneh is an accomplished business consultant specializing in growth funding, mergers and acquisitions, and transitioning companies to public markets. For over 20 years, Hani has held both officer and board positions in numerous public companies. These companies include Summa Silver Corp., Blue Gold Mining, Auryn Resources, and Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation. Hani currently sits on several boards of public companies. Previously, Hani was a principal at Orange Capital Corp, a boutique investment bank located in Vancouver, BC. He was also Vice President of Corporate Development at Eventbase Technology Inc., where he was instrumental in helping the company secure Series A financing from a US-based VC. From 2005 to 2012, Hani was Vice President of Administration of MetroBridge Networks Corp. Hani managed the going public transaction of MetroBridge and later led the sale of MetroBirdge to a national player. Hani was also the Chief Operating Officer of Stock House Media Corp, a company with over 200 employees with eight offices worldwide.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Ducros Group Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,147 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com

