Marvel Biosciences Corp. Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. MRVL ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Nijjar, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 1, 2022, replacing Preston Maddin who left the Company effective January 31, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar joined Malaspina Consultants Inc. in 2011 and is currently a Managing Director. Malaspina Consultants Inc. has been engaged by the Corporation to provide CFO, operational accounting and strategic financial advisory services. Mr. Nijjar has worked extensively with public companies across various industries, helping them navigate the regulatory and financial reporting environment.

Rod Matheson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We feel very fortunate to have Harry's wide-ranging financial management expertise as we continue to execute our strategic plans for 2022. We also want to thank Preston for his invaluable service during his time with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

