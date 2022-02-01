Marvel Biosciences Corp. Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. MRVL ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Nijjar, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 1, 2022, replacing Preston Maddin who left the Company effective January 31, 2022.
Mr. Nijjar joined Malaspina Consultants Inc. in 2011 and is currently a Managing Director. Malaspina Consultants Inc. has been engaged by the Corporation to provide CFO, operational accounting and strategic financial advisory services. Mr. Nijjar has worked extensively with public companies across various industries, helping them navigate the regulatory and financial reporting environment.
Rod Matheson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We feel very fortunate to have Harry's wide-ranging financial management expertise as we continue to execute our strategic plans for 2022. We also want to thank Preston for his invaluable service during his time with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
Contact Information
Investor Relations:
Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: 416-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com
Marvel Biosciences Corp.
J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or
Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer
Tel: 403-770-2469
Email: info@marvelbiosciences.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112218
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.