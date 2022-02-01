PK Beans Reports Quarter over Quarter Growth, with a Positive Outlook to 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. BEAN PBBSF ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to share that their Q1 for 2022 (October to December 31) was up 33% from the previous quarter (Q4). The Company's boxing week promotion welcomed an 83% increase in sales over boxing week promotions up from the previous year.

Although the company continued to experience continued disruption with Covid-19 impacting almost every aspect of our global economy, PK Beans persevered with the following achievements.

In January of 2021, PK Beans launched a unique first-time sales initiative, the "Design Vault Event", providing the company additional high margin revenue. The Company joined Faire marketplace to broaden their reach of customers and grow retail relationships. The Company's wholesale relationships and partnerships more than doubled in 2021 with the majority being the US. The Company acquired Les Petits Terribles through a share purchase agreement, providing the opportunity for PK Beans to become a go-to brand for total Children's Wellness . PK Beans closed $1,154,396.50 in non-brokered private placements to invest in inventory, digital marketing and working capital. The Company's ESG minded sustainability Initiative PK Replay continued to grow in supply and demand, welcoming 60% growth since launching. PK Beans was featured in Vancouver Kids Fashion Week , showcasing their brand and styles from their Fall Collection to a large audience of customers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and corporate decision makers. In November the company entered into the kid friendly metaverse , launching the first ever Interactive Pajamas that feature a special patch that acts like a QR code. Scanning the patch with a connected phone or tablet unlocks a special, Augmented Reality "Sleepytime Adventure" that will help calm bedtime struggles, build a routine and make bedtime more fun for children and caregivers.

With strong digital marketing results coming out of Q1, the company will focus on growth in 2022 to build top line revenue, with a goal to becoming the go to brand for kids in North America.

The company would like to thank you for your support throughout 2021.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

IR@pkbeans.com

1-604-279-2326

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112291