Seigel Advisory Services Advises Walton Eye Care in a Partnership With Physician Directed Partners

Seigel Advisory Services is pleased to announce that it has served as the investment bank to Walton Eye Care in a transaction with Physician Directed Partners, a portfolio company of Leon Capital Group. This partnership served as the initial acquisition for Physician Directed Partners into the Atlanta market.

Greg Seigel of Seigel Advisory Services served as the investment banker to Walton Eye Care, along with Dana Durrett of the Durrett Firm as legal counsel and David Aynes of Atlanta Leasing as its real estate broker.

Led by its founder, Dr. Stephen Baynham, Walton Eye Care has served patients with clinical excellence throughout Georgia and South Carolina for more than 20 years.

Dr. Baynham commented, "When I started to think about the transition of my ophthalmology practice, I contacted Greg Seigel at Seigel Advisory Services. He was quickly able to get a fair appraisal of the worth of my practice and connect me with multiple opportunities resulting in a sale to a great company in a short amount of time. I highly recommend his firm."

As part of this transaction, Seigel Advisory Services concurrently advised Walton Eye Care on the sale of its real estate holdings to Leon Capital Group, providing an innovative deal structure within the physician practice management space that was uniquely tailored to Walton Eye Care.

Greg Seigel, Managing Director at Seigel Advisory Services, noted, "It was a pleasure to work with Dr. Baynham throughout this transaction and to have found such an outstanding partner that clearly understood Dr. Baynham's vision. In evaluating partnership opportunities, Physician Directed Partners stood out as a special opportunity to be part of a new ophthalmology platform. We are excited to have served Dr. Baynham in finding an ideal partner for both his medical real estate and ophthalmology practice."

About Seigel Advisory Services

Seigel Advisory Services is a boutique healthcare investment bank based in Atlanta, Georgia, serving physicians and healthcare business owners throughout the United States.

