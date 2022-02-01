Vizzia Technologies Delivers Continued Healthcare RTLS Growth in 2021



Vizzia Technologies Logo

Vizzia Real-Time Healthcare Visibility





ATLANTA - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, announced significant company-wide growth in 2021.

Vizzia was recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row and named a Top 100 healthcare technology company.

"We are proud to help our ever-growing client base of healthcare customers to reduce costs, streamline processes and improve patient care," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "It's clear that the pandemic has accelerated the need for digitization in the healthcare industry."

According to a recent HIMSS report, 80% of healthcare providers plan to increase investment in technology and digital solutions over the next five years.

Vizzia Technologies 2021 Highlights

New Customers . Emory University School of Medicine (one of the largest medical training programs in the U.S.); Infirmary Health (the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in Alabama); Lexington Medical Center (one of the busiest Emergency Depts. in South Carolina); and Williamson Medical Center (only 1 of 3 Five-star CMS hospitals in Tennessee).

. Emory University School of Medicine (one of the largest medical training programs in the U.S.); Infirmary Health (the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in Alabama); Lexington Medical Center (one of the busiest Emergency Depts. in South Carolina); and Williamson Medical Center (only 1 of 3 Five-star CMS hospitals in Tennessee). Upgraded Software . Commercially released a significant upgrade to the InVIEW℠ software platform, providing real-time data analytics and reports to improve patient care.

. Commercially released a significant upgrade to the InVIEW℠ software platform, providing real-time data analytics and reports to improve patient care. Expanded Solution . Clinical Environmental Monitoring solution added new technology that is fully compliant with key federal guidelines from the U.S. FDA & NIST.

. Clinical Environmental Monitoring solution added new technology that is fully compliant with key federal guidelines from the U.S. FDA & NIST. Advisory Board . Geoffrey Brown, FCHIME joined the Board of Advisors. Mr. Brown is CIO of Piedmont Healthcare (the largest healthcare provider in Georgia).

. Geoffrey Brown, FCHIME joined the Board of Advisors. Mr. Brown is CIO of Piedmont Healthcare (the largest healthcare provider in Georgia). Mobile Partner . Phunware, Inc. partnered with Vizzia to offer its mobile-based solutions of Digital Front Door and Wayfinding to improve the patient experience.

. Phunware, Inc. partnered with Vizzia to offer its mobile-based solutions of Digital Front Door and Wayfinding to improve the patient experience. Thought Leadership. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew L. Halasz, received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of New Mexico.

Meet Vizzia executives and partners at HIMSS22 global conference in Orlando (March 14-18). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: