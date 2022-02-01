

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Employee Award for Service Excellence and Employee Satisfaction





Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Employee Award from ClearlyRated for the second consecutive year. Launched in 2021, the Best of Staffing Employee Award recognizes companies that provide an exceptional employment experience to their internal team members, including recruiting, sales, account management, and corporate staff. Recipients were chosen solely based on ratings provided via an independent survey that was recently conducted by ClearlyRated. In order to participate in the Best of Staffing award program for employee satisfaction, a firm must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the firm, as well as the firm's performance related to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Sparks Group received an incredible 81.0% Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) from its staff with more than three-quarters of respondents rating their employment experience at Sparks Group a 9 or 10. For reference, according to an eNPS benchmarking article by AttendenceBot, Sparks Group's eNPS ranked similarly to software company HubSpot, and other companies that heavily invest in company culture like SalesForce and Netflix. This honor continues a long trend of Sparks Group being named both a leader in the staffing and recruiting industry and as a top workplace, having also been named to the 2022 Best of Staffing Client, the 2022 Best of Staffing Talent Lists, as well as the Washington Post Top Workplaces List for several years.

Based on employee feedback, Sparks Group achieved elite scores in several areas of employee satisfaction such as a sense of community and belonging, opportunities for advancement, fostering an inclusive workplace, optimism for the direction of the company, and pride in working for the company. During the survey, employees also had the option of providing responses to open-ended questions.

"We are excited to be honored as one of the top staffing and recruiting firms to work for in the U.S. by our staff," said CEO/Owner Steve Sparks. "Being named to the Best of Staffing Employee list is an indicator of our corporate culture and commitment to providing a best-in-class employment experience for our recruitment, sales, account management, and corporate teams. I would like to thank ClearlyRated, our leaders/managers, and our entire staff for helping us achieve this honor."

