DeFi Project DIOS Finance Has Developed a Sustainable DeFi 2.0 Model

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - DIOS Finance's development team has created a DeFi platform with a token backed by various assets in order to solve the liquidity problem of DeFi 1.0 projects.

DIOS Finance is a decentralized protocol based on Binance Smart Chain, secured by real assets through regular replenishment of the liquidity pool and control of the liquidity pool by the community.

The goal of the project is to create a token capable of becoming a reserve currency and backed by a liquidity pool, as well as to create an independent sustainable DeFi 2.0 protocol.

Liquidity will be locked in the Treasury upon purchase of $DIOS using the "Bond" page. The Treasury act as a "Safe" for the liquidity, much like the "Safe" in banks for storing money.

The sustainability of DIOS Finance will be maintained by the Treasury, which will be replenished by users, with user funds in the form of tokens and purchased bonds. The funds in Treasury will support the outstanding $DIOS tokens and regulate the APY%. No one has access to Treasury which belongs to DIOS users, eliminating the possibility of rugpull.

The DIOS Finance mechanism is based on the fact that if users use the so-called model (3.3), taken from game theory, in which they place their tokens in staking on DIOS Finance and hold them for the maximum amount of time.

One of the distinctive features of the project is its focus on the community - so, the project did not attract venture capital and is independent, as well as not distributing project tokens to the team - this proves the desire of developers to create a quality product, not just to make money on token sales.

The native token is $DIOS based on Binance Smart Chain. The token is backed by BUSD assets at a ratio of at least 1 to 1, which gives it a stable lower price threshold. This token can be purchased with bonds at a discounted price.

Token Address(BEP20): 0x08eecf5d03bda3df2467f6af46b160c24d931de7

One of the benefits of the $DIOS token is the ease of purchasing it, thanks to the simple and user-friendly interface of the DIOS Finance platform. Also, an important point is that there is no commission for buying or selling a DIOS token.

The $DIOS token has passed a security audit by Certik and Hacken.

Staking the $DIOS token currently has a very high APY of over 20,000% includes the ability to automatically accrue interest using Rebase. During the withdrawal of funds from staking is charged a fee of 4% of the amount withdrawn.

In the near future the developers will also release the next upgrade, involving a wrapped version of DIOS with expected APY of around 10 million%.

The ultimate goal of Dios Finance is to become an independent DEX with exchange owned Liquidity, opening the way for DEX/AMM 2.0.

