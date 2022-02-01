SSi People Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence



2022 Best of Staffing Client Award

SSi People, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they had won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. SSi People received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 80% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%, and scores of 9 or 10 from 75% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"To be recognized by ClearlyRated as a Best of Staffing company for the sixth consecutive year is an honor and a testament to the team that we have built at SSi People," said Ron Seibert, CEO, SSi People. "Our mission of putting people first is what drives our team to exceed our clients' and consultants' expectations and to deliver best-in-class service."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About SSi People

With over 20 years of industry experience, SSi People has built its reputation and expertise on putting people first. Everything we do works toward delivering an exceptional experience for our consultants, our MSP clients, and our internal team. Through a genuine commitment to people, refined processes, and a stellar internal team at every step along the way, we deliver talent quickly. And we focus on building long-term relationships, not transactions.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com. This online business directory helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact

Christina Vinson, Director of Marketing

p. (704)661-4941

cvinson@ssipeople.com



