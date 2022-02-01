EXLA Resources Purchases Minority Partner's Interests in, Tombstone, Arizona, Silver Strike Project

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - EXLA RESOURCES, INC. EXLA (the "Company") has entered into a binding agreement to purchase through a combination of cash and stock all the rights, interests and future benefits currently held by Mansfield Martin and associated parties in a project spearheaded by Tarku Resources Ltd TKU TRKUF. The project is referred to as the Silver Strike Project and is located in the historic Tombstone mining district of Arizona.

About the Silver Strike Project

Tarku's Silver Strike Project is located in Cochise County, Arizona, in the famous Tombstone Mining District, one of the earliest silver mining areas in the western United States where production started from numerous silver mines in 1877. Despite the attractive quantity of silver found in the district, low metal prices of the 1915's (below 1 USD/oz), a financial panic, the removal of the United States currency from the silver standard (since the 1900s),as well as the technical inability to deal with underground waters, caused this area to be overlooked.

The area is very rich in silver and other base metals and yet has never been explored in modern times with a "big picture" view and utilizing a thorough systematic approach. More than 95% of historic production is from less than 200 meters from surface and is primarily from oxide ore minerals. Discovery potential is remains significant.

The 2021 drill program at Silver Strike has revealed in addition to silver, the presence of high grades of gold, lead, and zinc suggesting similarities in terms of geological context to the nearby Hermosa project which in 2018 was purchased by South32 for $1.8 billion.

The transaction will immediately give EXLA Resources over 25% interest in the project which is operated by Tarku's seasoned exploration team.

For more information on the project please refer to the Tarku website project review section.

https://www.tarkuresources.com/en/projects/silver-strike-arizona-ag/

Transaction Highlights

EXLA will be issuing 100 million restricted shares which will be distributed to Mansfield Martin shareholders and will also be making cash payments totaling $USD 30,000 over the next three months.

Chris Lotito stated: " This strategic acquisition has positioned EXLA with a strong foothold in one of America's most famous historic silver mining districts. We look forward to supporting Tarku as it continues to unlock the potential of the area which is virtually untouched by modern exploration."

Forward Looking Statements:

