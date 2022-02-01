RIWI Names Anthony Tetrault as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - RIWI Corp. RIWI RWCRF (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that Anthony Tetrault, CPA, CA, a finance leader for software firms, will serve as interim CFO of RIWI, effective February 1st, 2021.

"RIWI is entering its next phase of growth - this meant we needed to find a seasoned finance leader who is also a business leader and team builder. Anthony has the experience managing global teams, creating integrated revenue-focused operations, and structuring successful deals and acquisitions. Anthony's business acumen, in combination with his financial stewardship, will help us build the Company and our platform into a global data leader," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am very impressed with the RIWI technology, customer base, and team," said Mr. Tetrault. "I look forward to helping drive RIWI's exciting path forward as it enters its next stage of growth," he added.

Mr. Tetrault has held a series of progressively senior roles during his career in finance, having served as co-founder of Alfa Inc., Global Head of Finance at Valsoft Corp., and Director of Finance and Accounting at Tecsys, a publicly traded software firm.

Mr. Tetrault, CPA, CA, earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and his master's degree in public accounting from Haute Etude Commercial (HEC Montréal).

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact: investors@riwi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112245