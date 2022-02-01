Asicverse Announces New Inventory During Shortage

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Asicverse has announced a new inventory of semiconductor even at the time of global shortage during the lockdowns caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past two years, semiconductors have become notoriously difficult to find. The COVID-19 pandemic emptied many of the factories producing them and the sudden increase in working from home caused demand to skyrocket. This perfect storm of events has left businesses in multiple industries scrambling to find the supplies they need to stay above water. Unfortunately, many industry analysts believe the shortage will continue for at least a year or more.
All of this has squeezed many bitcoin miners as they've watched the price of bitcoin dramatically increase over the past year. Demand for chips used in mining has gone up in tandem with bitcoin's price, but the shortage has kept supply from increasing accordingly.
Asicverse has stepped into this situation with a unique approach. Rather than selling its hardware through multiple middlemen, each taking his own cut, Asicverse has streamlined its process and gone directly to bitcoin miners themselves. In January and February, Asicverse intends to purchase millions new and used in hardware inventory.
Craig Caruth Jr., the CEO of Asicverse, explains part of what makes his company different, "Asicverse has access to exclusive air routes and connections with industry executives that basically nobody else has." He goes on to note that this provides Asicverse with unique savings that they're able to pass on to their customers.
Asicverse provides largescale miners with a variety of products they need, including S9s and A1246s. The A1246 is a particularly popular model because of its power and simple installation procedure.
At the moment, Asicverse primarily works with institutional investors who require large quantity orders.
