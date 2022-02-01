Foundant Technologies Introduces NonprofitCore to Help Nonprofits Increase Efficiency and Impact

BOZEMAN, Mont. - February 1, 2022 - (

Foundant Technologies today announces the public release of NonprofitCore, a new software solution designed specifically to meet the unique needs of nonprofit charitable organizations. NonprofitCore manages the core activities nonprofits rely on to further their missions—accounting, constituent relationship management (CRM), and fundraising—in one easy-to-use, cloud-based system. NonprofitCore is streamlined to increase nonprofits' day-to-day efficiency, long-term sustainability, and impact on their community.

"Focused on and built for nonprofits, NonprofitCore is a natural evolution of Foundant's commitment to make philanthropy easier," explains Grant Elliott, vice president of product management at Foundant Technologies. "Our team collaborated with a group of early adopter clients when developing the solution to best understand and address their needs. We'll continue to listen to our clients and add the software capabilities and services that will help them maximize their impact as their organizations and philanthropy evolves."

NonprofitCore enables organizations to replace disconnected systems with a single core solution. The seamless connectivity of NonprofitCore's accounting, CRM, and fundraising modules eliminates duplicative data entry and manual processes, workarounds, and reporting that increases the risk of human error—freeing up more time for nonprofits to focus on pursuing their missions.

"Over the years, we've had multiple staff members using multiple platforms to collect program data, track grants and donations, and manage finances, which has resulted in duplication of effort and errors when transferring data," explains Susan Maddox, executive team leader for Friends of the Future, one of Foundant's first NonprofitCore clients. "NonprofitCore is exactly what we've been searching for. It consolidates everything in a single platform that meets all our needs."

Benefits of NonprofitCore include the ability to:

Streamline fundraising processes to reach, steward, and retain more donors.

Receive and process online donations automatically without extra manual steps.

Create and foster trust with donors, board members, and staff with clear and simple dashboards and reports.

Manage multiple funding sources that have restrictions or unique reporting requirements with ease.

Access real-time financials and see where every dollar is moved, spent, or saved.

Free team members from extracting, integrating, duplicating, merging, maintaining, and reporting on silos of data.

NonprofitCore's right-sized pricing is based on a nonprofit's annual operating budget instead of the number of users, records, or feature sets. This simplified pricing provides an organization's entire team with unlimited access to the full suite of features, as well as extensive learning resources and responsive support.

