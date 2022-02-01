Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence

ROCKVILLE, Md. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Sparks Group, a leading staffing and recruiting firm, announced today they have won the Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least ten (10) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the 10-year Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 10 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Of those firms that have participated in the 2022 Best of Staffing program, only 13% have earned the 10-Year Diamond Award.

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.6% of their clients, more than double the industry's average of 41%.

Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 77.1%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021.

This year marks the 11th year in a row that Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Client Award. Additionally, this is the 7th time Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award.

"Our entire company is honored to be selected as a Best of Staffing award winner for the 11th consecutive year," said Owner and CEO Steve Sparks. "Our recruiting and account management teams work hard to make excellent client service a priority and being selected as a Best of Staffing recipient is a true testament to this. I also want to thank our incredible clients and all of our talented employees, without whom this award would not be possible."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, FL, TX, and beyond. For over a half-century, Sparks Group has expertly sourced exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

###

Sparks Group

Shawn Connelly, Marketing Manager

Office: (301) 279-2300

Email: sconnelly@sparksgroupinc.com

