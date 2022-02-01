(VWAGY) News: Did You Suffer a Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Volkswagen AG Class Action Lawsuit

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Volkswagen AG VWAGY. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Volkswagen AG securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2022.
What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:
To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/VolkswagenAG or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements. They failed to disclose that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Volkswagen AG class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Volkswagen AG class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
