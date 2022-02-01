

2022 Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Talent 5 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence





Sparks Group, a leading staffing and recruiting firm, specializing in placing administrative, professional, IT, and creative talent, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award for providing superior service to job seekers. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by the candidates they place. Ratings and the subsequent awards were based solely on the results of an independent survey, which was conducted by ClearlyRated in September 2021.

On average, job seekers and contingent workers who work with winning agencies, are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70.9% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

2022 marks the ninth year overall (and the seventh year in a row) Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Talent Award. Additionally, this is the third time Sparks Group has received the Diamond distinction.

"Every day, our mission is to ensure that everyone we encounter has a best-in-class experience working with our team in their job search," said Steve Sparks, Owner and CEO of Sparks Group. "Being once again named a Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award winner, further validates that our mission is being achieved and that we are making a positive impact in the lives we touch."

What differentiates Sparks Group apart from other staffing agencies? Learn more from our 2022 talent satisfaction survey final results

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients!"

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, FL, TX, and beyond. For over 50 years, candidates have turned to Sparks Group, which has expertly matched top candidates to exciting job opportunities.

Sparks Group

Shawn Connelly, Marketing Manager

Office: (301) 279-2300

Email: sconnelly@sparksgroupinc.com

