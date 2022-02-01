Bellhop Movers Partners with Zonetail, Bringing a Stress-Free and Fun Moving Experience to Building Residents Across the U.S.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF ("Zonetail") and Bellhop Movers ("Bellhop") announce their new partnership. Zonetail has a mobile platform providing high-rise building residents with location-based amenities and services. Residents will now be able to instantly book Bellhop's local and long-distance moving services through Zonetail's home management platform.

"Bellhop is changing the way people move by leveraging technology and focusing on a better end-to-end customer experience," said Harrison Stevens, VP of Marketing for Bellhop. "As a human-centric platform, Zonetail shares our vision of creating a streamlined, transparent, and stress-free moving process - one without hidden fees, mileage costs, and lack of customer service associated with traditional moving services."

To date, Bellhop has enabled more than 300,000 moves nationwide while garnering some of the highest customer reviews in the industry. Bellhop's efficient, customizable booking experience, best-in-class moving pros, and a dedicated move coordinator on each job have propelled Bellhop into one of the fastest-growing companies in the moving industry.

As a record number of people flock (or rebound) to major U.S. cities, both Bellhop and Zonetail are positioned for tremendous growth in 2022 and beyond. Zonetail believes that providing a one-stop-shop for every service that a building resident could need will have a strong and positive impact for its customers.

"Partnering with Bellhop fulfills another key component to the Zonetail offering, in becoming that trusted go-to platform for all of your home needs," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. "And as with all of the partnerships Zonetail has formed, we strive to work with companies that are first in category with superior offerings -Bellhop certainly fits the bill."

As Bellhop continues to expand into more markets in 2022, its focus is on making the moving process great for its customers and partnering with other customer experience-focused businesses like Zonetail. If you are interested in getting an instant quote with Bellhop look for a mover near you today.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America, and is now rolling out its mobile solutions across Canada and the U.S. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About Bellhop

Bellhop is a tech-enabled moving company, providing a high quality, digital moving experience for all of life's transitions. The company's goal is to make moving simple, stress-free, and transparent: challenging the status quo of an $18 billion industry that is notoriously resistant to change. Bellhop's online customer dashboard streamlines the cost estimation and booking experience for customers, while assigning them to the best moving professionals for the job; the Bellhop app provides a straightforward process for its workforce to find and receive job assignments. Bellhop is now available in over 30 states, servicing 70 cities and has completed over 300,000 moves since it was founded in 2011.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112231