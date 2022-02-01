Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 07:17:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- The spunbond nonwovens market is expected to be valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 16.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The spunbond nonwovens market is expected to be valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 16.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022. Growing preference for spunbond nonwovens in comparison to other nonwovens, increasing use of spunbond nonwoven fabrics in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the key factors driving the growth of this market. High cost of finished products affecting the pricing structure of the intermediary industry and stagnant growth in baby diaper segment in mature markets act as the key restraint to the growth of the spunbond nonwovens market.

"Disposable spunbond nonwoven is the largest segment of the spunbond nonwovens market, by function."

The disposable segment is expected to account for the largest share of the spunbond nonwovens market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties which make it a preferred material especially for disposable products.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108576

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

"Polypropylene is the largest material type segment of the spunbond nonwovens market."

Polypropylene spunbond nonwoven is the largest material type segment of the spunbond nonwovens market. Polypropylene is cheaper in comparison to other raw material, which makes it a preferred material especially for manufacturing of disposable products.

"Personal care & hygiene is the largest end-use segment of the spunbond nonwovens market."

Personal care & hygiene is the largest segment of the spunbond nonwovens market, by end use. The requirement of high performance materials in the personal care & hygiene segment along with feasible functionalities such as absorbency, stretch, softness, strength, bacterial barrier, and sterility have resulted in a high demand of spunbond nonwovens by this end-use segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific spunbond nonwovens market is mainly driven by the rising disposable incomes and growing consumption of disposable products. The spunbond nonwovens market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for spunbond nonwovens from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108576

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 22%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the spunbond nonwovens market based on function, material type, end use, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the spunbond nonwovens market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 21

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 21

1.6 LIMITATIONS 22

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 23

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 24

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 24

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 25

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 25

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 26

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 26

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 27

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 29

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 30

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Spunbond Nonwoven Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.