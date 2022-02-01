Acrylate Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 07:16:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- The acrylate market was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for acrylate in end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods,



The acrylate market was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for acrylate in end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, building & construction, automotive and textiles is driving the acrylate market. Acrylic monomers possess properties such as flexibility, hardness, and gloss and are thus suitable for a wide variety of applications in these end-use industries. Environmental and health issues posed by acrylate monomers are restraining the market.

Among applications, the market for paints & coatings is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Paints & coatings is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing application among all applications. Growing demand for water-based coatings due to increasing environmental concerns has propelled the growth of acrylates in paints & coatings. In addition, growth in residential and construction and renovation has further led to the growth in this application.

Among end-use industries, the packaging segment is leading the acrylate market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

The packaging end-use industry segment is leading the acrylate market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of acrylate for fabrics, plastics, paper, and metals in the form of packaging.

The Asia Pacific acrylate market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific acrylate market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for paints & coatings in the region from the growing construction industries as a result of growing middle class populations, rapid urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers. Consumer goods and packaging end-use industries in the region also fuel the demand for acrylate in the Asia Pacific region contributing to the growth of the acrylate market.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, worldwide. The primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.



• By Company Type - Tier 1-56%, Tier 22%, and Tier 22%

• By Designation - C Level-90%, Director Level-5%, and Others-5%

• By Region - Asia Pacific-35%, North America-5%, Europe-45%, Middle East & Africa-10%, and South America-5%

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on acrylate used for various applications in various end-use industries across regions. It aims at estimating the size of the acrylate market during the forecast period and projects future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as form, end-use industry, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the acrylate market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the acrylate market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and its various subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting the growth of the acrylate market.

