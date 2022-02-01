Polymer Stabilizer Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 07:09:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The polymer stabilizer market is projected to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. There is an increase in the demand from the automotive, construction, and building & construction industries across the globe,



The polymer stabilizer market is projected to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. There is an increase in the demand from the automotive, construction, and building & construction industries across the globe, which is leading to the growth of the overall polymer stabilizer market. The high manufacturing cost of the light stabilizer is a major factor restraining the growth of the polymer stabilizer market.

Light stabilizer is projected to be the fastest-growing type of polymer stabilizer during the forecast period

The light stabilizer helps in protecting polymers from the damaging effects of sunlight by scavenging the free radicals produced by light. The market for light stabilizer is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. The increasing demand for light stabilizers in wood, plastic, composites, floors, & decks has led to the growth of light stabilizers in the building & construction application. Whereas, the increasing demand for non-degradable, and UV & IR-resistant coating materials from the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial packaging sectors are factors driving the demand for light stabilizers in the packaging segment.

Packaging is projected to be the largest end-use industry for the polymer stabilizer during the forecast period

The increasing population worldwide is fueling the demand for food, healthcare, and industrial products, leading to an increase in the demand for packaged goods. The packaging industry accounted for the largest share in terms of value, in 2016 of the overall polymer stabilizer market. The rise in the use of plastics in heavy and light packaging is expected to drive the demand for polymer stabilizers in various end-use applications in the packaging segment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polymer stabilizers, as this region is expected to provide high potential in the automotive as well as construction industries in the coming years. The increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and the rising standards of living are some of the factors that are leading to automotive majors expanding their manufacturing capacities in the region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 –38%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation – C Level – 36%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 34%

• By Region – North America – 20%, Europe – 26%, Asia-Pacific – 32%, and Others – 22%

Research Coverage

The report is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The major types of polymer stabilizers covered in the report include antioxidants, heat stabilizers, and light stabilizers. The end-use industries include automotive, packaging, building & construction, and consumer goods. The market is also segmented on the basis of regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.



Key Benefits

This report provides the following information, which will benefit clients:

• Market segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and region

• Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• Porter's Five Forces model with respect to the polymer stabilizer market

• Profiles of key market players of polymer stabilizers

