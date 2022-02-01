Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 07:07:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.99 billion in 2017 to USD 7.54 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2017 and 2022.



The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.99 billion in 2017 to USD 7.54 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2017 and 2022. Growing demand from applications, such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others is expected to fuel the growth of the hybrid adhesives & sealants market. The driver for the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is the growing demand for hybrid resins in the manufacture of adhesives & sealants and the unavailability of new polymeric materials. Hybrid adhesives & sealants provide improved performance, which includes long lasting reliable repairs, outstanding substrate versatility, and broadening repair opportunities. The growth of the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is affected by the lack of awareness of end users

Among resins, the market for epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Among resins, the epoxy-cyanoacrylate segment in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The adhesives & sealants based on the epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin offer distinct advantages as these possess the superior properties of both, the epoxy & cyanoacrylate resins. These therefore provide optimized and efficient bonding solutions for various substrates.

The automotive & transportation application in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among applications, the automotive & transportation application in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022. The automotive & transportation market includes aerospace, trucks, buses, trains, specialty vehicles, OEMs, MROs, and others. The growing commercial vehicle & aerospace market due to the rise in populations and their incomes is leading to the growing demand for automotive and transportation in the emerging markets and are expected to drive the demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants in this application segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing hybrid adhesives & sealants market. Growth is mainly attributed to booming economies such as China, India, and Taiwan, among other few smaller countries, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Japan is the leader in the market for hybrid adhesives & sealants in terms of demand in the Asia Pacific. China is a rapidly emerging nation in the market due to the growth in various applications in the use of hybrid adhesives & sealants.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Breakup of primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1–41%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–26%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, D-level–36%, and Others–29%

• By Region - North America–29%, Europe–27%, Asia-Pacific–26%, Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America- 8%

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the hybrid adhesives & sealants market on the basis of resin, application, and region. With respect to resin, the hybrid adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane, epoxy-cyanoacrylate, and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market, value chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the hybrid adhesives & sealants market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

 Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on hybrid adhesives & sealants offered by the top players in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market

 Product Development/Innovations: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market

 Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for hybrid adhesives & sealants across varied regions

 Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market

 Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market

