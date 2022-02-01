U.S. Hispanic Business Council Announces Claudia Mirza as a Member of the Board

WASHINGTON - February 1, 2022 - (

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announced today the appointment of Claudia Mirza, CEO of Akorbi, to its Board of Directors.

With over 25 years of experience, Claudia Mirza has grown her Texas-based company, Akorbi, into the largest female-owned language company in the United States. Launched in 2003, Akorbi helps clients overcome language and cultural barriers. With annual revenues of $55 million, Akorbi offers multilingual interpretation, staffing, technology, and localization services in over 170 languages. In 2021, Akorbi successfully acquired the low-code application platform, RunMyProcess, which empowers businesses to quickly integrate and automate workflows within their organization. RunMyProcess has taken Akorbi's technology offerings to the next level and expanded the company's global footprint. Akorbi maintains offices worldwide, including Latin America (Colombia); Europe (Paris and Munich); India (Hyderabad); Africa (Cape Verde, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Guinea Equatorial); and North America (Texas and Arizona).

Over the course of her multifaceted career, her business acumen and success in anticipating marketplace needs have garnered national news coverage in a variety of media outlets, including TIME, MSNBC, Forbes, Fortune, Inc. Magazine, Univision and Telemundo. In 2018, she was named "Women's Business Enterprise Star" by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). She has also been ranked by the Women Presidents' Organization as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Companies.

Mirza volunteers with several organizations that she is passionate about, including the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and the SheIs Foundation, which works to transform the lives of women and girls in Latin America through sustainable empowerment.

"The Hispanic business community is not centered around one city, one state, or country. It is an international network of entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators that have generated billions of dollars of economic activity worldwide. As such, we need an organization that recognizes that and has the ability to work on behalf of our robust and diverse community wherever they may be. In the USHBC, we have that much-needed advocate," said Mirza. "I am honored to join the organization's Board and have the opportunity to play a role in bringing the Hispanic business community to new heights."

"Claudia's impressive and unbounded entrepreneurial spirit is a paradigm of success for all aspiring business owners. Her leadership and international understanding of the business world will be pivotal to the USHBC's success for years to come. We are lucky to have her on our team," said Don Salazar, USHBC Chairman.

About the USHBC

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.

