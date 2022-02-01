NewsGuard Partners with Online Voting Company Neuvote to Protect Voters and Political Candidates From Misinformation

New online voting and civic engagement platform helps political candidates and representatives engage with their constituents, using NewsGuard data to protect stakeholders from political misinformation.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - NewsGuard today announced a partnership with Neuvote, in the launch of CiViK (www.civik.ca), its unique online platform that allows voters and political candidates at the municipal, provincial, and federal level to interact.

On this platform, users can ask and answer questions about policies, and promote constructive dialogue - before, during, and after elections - as well as engage citizens with their municipalities on an ongoing basis.

CiViK, which was available in Canada in beta form ahead of the 2021 Canadian federal election, will launch officially in Canada on February 14 with a U.S. expansion soon to follow. Neuvote will use NewsGuard's Reliability Ratings and Misinformation Fingerprints data to monitor and flag misinformation on the platform across Canada.

When any link to a news article is posted on CiViK, NewsGuard's Red or Green rating icon will appear, providing users a chance to see the source's Reliability Rating and the detailed "Nutrition Label" review that explains the rating.

"This is an incredibly powerful tool to help cities fight against misinformation and ensure that citizens are getting accurate news from credible sources," said Matthew Heuman, Neuvote's CEO and Founder. "Our partnership with NewsGuard ensures that discourse between citizens and governments on CiViK is trusted, transparent, and prioritizes truth."

This partnership comes just days after NewsGuard launched in Canada, on January 19, 2022, with Reliability Ratings for the news and information websites that account for 90% of online engagement in Canada (English-speaking and French-speaking.)

"Neuvote is among a new breed of technology companies that not only respect trust and safety - they promote these values as part of their raison d'être," said Sarah Brandt, EVP Partnerships at NewsGuard. "This partnership will protect internet users and global democracies from the threats of mis- and disinformation."

As part of its Canada launch, NewsGuard added two Senior Advisors to its team and to its global advisory board: Edward Greenspon, President & CEO of the Public Policy Forum, and former Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail; and Michel Cormier, Former Director of News at Radio-Canada. The company also launched its Media Literacy Partnership Program in Canada, which will allow patrons of public libraries to engage critically with the news and information websites in their social media feeds and search results.

"We are proud to expand our work to this unique and diverse country, and to collaborate with great local journalists and companies, to arm citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions," said Chine Labbe, Managing Editor & Vice President Partnerships, Europe and Canada.

NewsGuard provides Reliability Ratings and "Nutrition Label" reviews for the more than 7,000 news and information websites that account for at least 95% of online engagement with news in the U.K., U.S., France, Germany, and Italy, with similar coverage of Canadian news sites soon to follow. Its team of trained journalists rate each website using nine basic, apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, resulting in a trust score out of 100 and a Red or Green rating indicating the reliability of each site. Each rating is described in a detailed "Nutrition Label" review.

NewsGuard also curates a catalogue of the top misinformation narratives trending online - its "Misinformation Fingerprints" - which can be used by human moderators and AI tools to detect and flag false narratives spreading online.

To learn more about NewsGuard's data solutions for social media platforms and content moderators, click here. To learn more about Neuvote, click here and about CiviK, click here.

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed "Nutrition Labels" for thousands of news and information sources. NewsGuard rates all the news and information sources that account for 95% of online engagement across the US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

NewsGuard's ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a news source repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each source receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed "Nutrition Label" explaining the rating and providing examples of the site's editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard's ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com.

About Neuvote

Neuvote Systems Inc. is a full suite election management technology company that provides governments a cutting-edge, paper ballot secured, online voting platform. Backed by Microsoft's award winning ElectionGuard, it is the only online voting company bringing the gold standard of paper ballot security to the online voting industry. With a commitment to enhancing and strengthening democracy, Neuvote also pioneered a customizable civic management platform, CiViK, to inform and engage voters and government officials before, during and after elections. Neuvote is a proudly Canadian company based in Toronto, Canada.

NewsGuard Contacts

Steven Brill, Co-CEO, steven.brill@newsguardtech.com, +1 212 332 6301

Gordon Crovitz, Co-CEO, gordon.crovitz@newsguardtech.com, +1 212 332 6407

Neuvote Contacts

Matthew Heuman, CEO and Founder, matthew@neuvote.com, +1 438 863 0234

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112211