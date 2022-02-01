Tiidal Gaming's Technology Division Announces Partnership with BOA Gaming

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. TIDL ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has signed a partnership with BOA Solutions Ltd. ("BOA Gaming"), a provider of B2B sportsbook solutions based in Malta.

BOA Gaming delivers real money and free-to-play wagering solutions to more than 10 sportsbook brands globally, including notable overseas gambling operators such as LV Bet and Nairabet. Sportsflare will provide its odds and data solutions for leading esports game titles, namely CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends as well as new player proposition markets to BOA Gaming.

Through this partnership, Tiidal Gaming will receive a gross gaming revenue share for each placed bet using Sportsflare's odds and data feed on BOA Gaming's betting platform. Overall, this partnership enables Tiidal Gaming to enter new gambling markets across different overseas jurisdictions and gain access to a wider audience of esports bettors.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with BOA Gaming as we continue to expand Sportsflare's reach to new and global markets," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "As a leading betting platform, BOA Gaming has an extensive international client network, which includes some of the biggest sportsbooks and casino operators in overseas markets. By providing our leading esports data feed and betting solutions, BOA clients will benefit from our unique technology-driven products while improving their betting experience."

Tiidal Gaming also announces that further to the Company's press release dated November 17, 2021, on January 31, 2022, the Company settled C$56,068 owed to ACM Management Inc., an entity owned and controlled by the Company's Chief Financial Officer, through the issuance of 112,136 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per share (the "Debt Settlement Shares''). The Debt Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities law which expires on June 1, 2022. The issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

About BOA Gaming

BOA Gaming is a leading provider of innovative free to play and real money betting applications that utilize a unique point-based system making it easier to understand and win, configurable for a variety of competitions. For more information, please visit: https://boa-gaming.com.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

