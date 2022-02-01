Active Ingredients Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2026 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:56:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global active ingredients market for cosmetics was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2026.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global active ingredients market for cosmetics was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2026. Accelerating demand for anti-aging, skin whitening, and sun protection products as well as multifunctional ingredients is expected to drive the market in the future. The high cost associated with shifting to organic/natural products is a major restraint for the market.

"Anti-aging agents segment to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period"

The anti-aging agents segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026. Europe was the largest market for anti-aging agents in 2015. The high purchasing power parity of the region and the increasing demand of male-specific cosmetic products are the factors driving the demand for anti-aging agents in the European market for both men and women.

"Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for cosmetic active ingredients"

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing active ingredients market for cosmetics due to the rising population in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow at a high rate due to the rising standard of living and growing awareness among people for their health safety.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–43%, and Tier 3–27%

• By Designation: C Level– 43%, Director Level–30%, and Others–27%

• By Region: North America–37%, Europe–23%, Asia-Pacific–26%, Others-14%

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed analysis of the cosmetic active ingredients market and segments the same on the basis of functionality, application, and region. Based on functionality, the market has been segmented into conditioning agents, UV filters, anti-aging agents, and skin lightening agents. Based on application, the market has been segmented into skin care and hair care. Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the global cosmetic active ingredients market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cosmetic active ingredients offered by the top ingredient manufacturers in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the global active ingredients market for cosmetics



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for active ingredients for cosmetics across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global active ingredients market for cosmetics



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global active ingredients market for cosmetics

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.2.1 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.3 CURRENCY 15

1.4 LIMITATIONS 16

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 19

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 21

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 23

