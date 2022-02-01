Global Condom Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:55:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global condom market is expected to be around US$ 10.40 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2025.
Condoms are a thin sheathfilm usually made of latex and various materials are also used to produce Condoms. Basically condoms are used to avoid unnecessary Pregnancies and all Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Condoms are for Male and Female. Male condoms are a barrier between direct intercourses of genitals. A Male condom is used on a erected penis at the time of sexual intercourse to stop the bodily fluids from entering into the vagina. In Female condoms the thick, inner ring with closed end is used for placing in the vagina and holds condom in place. The thin, outer ring remains outside of body, covering vaginal opening.
How Big is the Global Condom Market?
The global condom market is expected to be around US$ 10.40 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2025.
The major Driving factors of Global Condom Market are as follows:
Rise in public health campaigns and marketing programs.
Popularity among the end users.
Rising Use of Condoms amongst Teenagers
Birth Control and Family Planning
The restraining factors of Global Condom Market are as follows:
Alternative methods of contraception.
GoverningRegulations( Imports & Exports)
Under developed countries hamper market penetration due to lack of awareness and social sigma.
The Global CondomMarket is segmented on the basis of its products, The Global Condom Market is segmented on product as Latex, Non-Latex, Polyurethane (PU) Condom and AdditivesProduct Materials. It is segmented on Gender as Male and Female Condoms. Further in Non-Latex it is categorized as Polyisoprene, Polyurethane, Nitrile, Lambskin and in Additives it is categorized as Flavor Coatings, Spermicide and Lubricant. Global Condom Market is segmented on the channel of distribution also such as Mass merchandizer, Drugstore, Online, Other Distribution Channel . The Global Condom Marketon geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific & Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil and GCC countries.
This report provides:
An overview of the related technologies on global market for Global Condom Markets.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Condom Market.
Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
REPORT SCOPE:
The scope of the report includes in depth study of Global Markets OnGlobal Condom Marketwith the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook which includes the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includeSir Richard,FHC, Church & Dwight, Caution Wear,Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Line One Laboratories, Mayer Laboratories, Okamoto USA, ONE, NüVo Condoms,Origami Healthcare Products, Playboy, Powell Development Group, RFSU, Sagami Rubber Industries. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, business strategy, financial summary and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Top Companies Report is intended to provide the details of the buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.
The Global Condom Market has been segmented as below:
By Product Material:
Latex
Non-Latex
Polyisoprene
Polyurethane
Nitrile
Lambskin
Polyurethane (PU) Condom
Additives
Flavor Coatings
Spermicide
Lubricant
By Distribution Channel Segment:
Mass merchandizer
Drugstore
Online
Other Distribution Channel.
By Gender Type:
Male
Female
By Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Reasons to Buy this Report:
1) Obtain the most up to date information available on Global Condom Market.
2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Global Condom Market data.
4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
