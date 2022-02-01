Wireless Health Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:54:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Wireless Health Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 307.50 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23% in the forecast period.



Wireless health is combine technique of wireless technology and medicine which is used to recover the individual's health and security. Varity of tools are used in wireless health which analyze, examine and manage the disease. It is rising field that request to introduce wireless technology in healthcare system and health research for the purpose of improving individual care and class of living. The rate of healthcare system is also reducing by using the wireless health technique. Wireless health is projected to convert the present conventional and paper based healthcare system and guarantying the superiority concern. Wireless health also provide patient protection.



The Wireless Health Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 307.50 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23% in the forecast period. North America is leading market with highest market share of wireless health market. Owing to increase in internet access in Asia Pacific, the APAC market is showing huge growth in wireless health market.

The major driving factors of wireless health market are as follows:



o Growing the requirement of the healthcare system industry.



o Rising the healthcare expenditure.



o Useful quality managing.



o Correct billing management.



o Accurate patient information.



The Restraining factors of wireless health market are as follows:



o Confidentiality problem regarding wireless health.



o Safety issue.



o Require standard set of rule and compensation strategy.



o Problem regarding infrastructure and price.



The wireless health market is segmented on the lines of itstechnology, component, application and end user. The wireless health market is segmented on the lines of its technology likeWLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN , WiMAX and WWAN. WPAN is further segmented into zigbee, Bluetooth, ant+, ultra-wide band (UWB), z-wave, RFID, RTLS, and IPS. WWAN is segmented into 3G and 4G, GPRS, CDMA and GPS. Under component segmentation it covers software, hardware and services. The wireless health market segmented on the lines of its applications such as patient-specific, physiological monitoring, patient communication and support and provider/payer-specific. Based on end user it covers providers, payers and patients.The wireless health market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for wireless health and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for wireless health.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of wireless healthwith the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:



• All scripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.



• AT &T, Inc.



• Cerner Corporation



• Omron Corporation



• Philips Healthcare



• Verizon Communications Inc.



• Qualcomm Inc.



• Aerohive Networks Inc.



• Vocera Communications Inc.



• Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.)



The Wireless health Market has been segmented as below:



by Technology Analysis



WLAN/Wi-Fi



WPAN



ZigBee



Bluetooth



Ant+



Ultra-wide Band (UWB)



Z-wave



RFID, RTLS, and IPS



WiMAX



WWAN



3G and 4G



GPRS



CDMA



GPS



by Component Analysis



Software



Hardware



Services



by Application Analysis



Patient-specific



Physiological Monitoring



Patient Communication and Support



Provider/Payer-specific



by End-user Analysis



Providers



Payers



Patients/Individuals



by Regional Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World



