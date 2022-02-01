Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:52:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 18.6 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% in the given forecast period.



Cloud computing will increase actual-time information collection and improves accessibility to the facts. it has outpaced the conventional paper healthcare device by way of imparting extra pace and efficiency in statistics handling. For example, cloud computing technology is extensively utilized in far flung affected person tracking. Healthcare cloud computing helps quicker accessibility of digital medical records and huge storage of clinical statistics in hospitals and clinics. Cloud computing also performs a vital function in patient billing and reduces capital expenditure which is associated with conventional mode of billing practices.



How Big is the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?



The major driving factors of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market are as follows:



• Increasing demand for stringent regulatory compliance

• Growing investment from healthcare players

• Public awareness

• Proliferation of high speed internet

• Government organizations

• Implementation of favorable regulatory acts



The restraining factors of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market are as follows:



• Data portability complications

• Issues related to data privacy

• Rising number of cloud data breaches



The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented on the lines of its service, cloud deployment model, application, end user and regional. Based on service mode segmentation it covers platform as a service, infrastructure as a service and software as a service. Cloud deployment model is classified into public, private and virtual private cloud. Application is further classified into clinical information system and non clinical information system. Clinical information system is classified into computerized physician order entry, pharmacy information system, electronic medical records, radiology information system and others. Non-clinical information system covers automatic patient billing, claims management, revenue cycle management and others. Under end user segmentation it covers healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare cloud computing market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include CareCloud Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., ClearData Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Dell, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., VMware, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.



The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market has been segmented as below:



By Service Mode Analysis



• Platform as a service (Paas)

• Infrastructure as a service (Iaas)

• Software as a service (Saas)



By Cloud deployment model Analysis



• Public

• Private

• Virtual Private Cloud



By Application Analysis



• Clinical Information System

o Computerized Physician Order Entry

o Pharmacy Information System

o Electronic Medical Records

o Radiology Information System

o Others

• Non-clinical Information System

o Automatic Patient Billing

o Claims Management

o Revenue Cycle Management

o Others



By End-user Analysis



• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare payers



By Regional Analysis



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World



