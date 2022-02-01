Self-Leveling Concrete Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:51:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- The self-leveling concrete market is estimated to be USD 4.93 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The self-leveling concrete market is estimated to be USD 4.93 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the self-leveling concrete market can be attributed to the increasing demand for self-leveling concrete from commercial and residential construction markets across regions. Self-leveling concrete products are preferred in the commercial construction sector for making floors. Hence, the growth of the commercial segment is anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the coming years. There is a strong growth of the construction market in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, and this growth is expected to fuel the demand for self-leveling concrete during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about self-leveling concrete products among end users hampers the growth of the self-leveling concrete market.

"Underlayment is the largest type segment of the global self-leveling concrete market"

The underlayment type self-leveling concrete is widely used in commercial and residential buildings. Self-leveling underlayment provides smooth and accurate surfaces to a floor for covering. It also helps to minimize surface imperfections and irregularities to an existing surface. Government initiatives towards the development of public infrastructure, rapid industrialization, and growth of the residential construction market in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the underlayment type segment of the self-leveling concrete market.

"Commercial is the largest end user segment of the global self-leveling concrete market"

Commercial is the largest end user segment of the global self-leveling concrete market. The application of self-leveling concrete in this sector covers construction of new buildings and non-building structures, renovations, and restructuring. Self-leveling concrete is used in making floor spaces, repair, and renovation of existing floors. The growth of retail spaces, educational institutions, industrial plants, restaurants, healthcare institutes, and others are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market.

"Europe is projected to lead the global self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period"

Europe is anticipated to lead the global self-leveling market. The growth of the Europe self-leveling concrete market is mainly driven by the rise of the construction industry and increasing investments by private companies in the construction sector is anticipated to drive the Europe self-leveling concrete market. The self-leveling market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for self-levelling concrete from countries, such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 25%, Tier 3 – 25%, and Others – 17%

• By Designation: C Level – 51%, D Level – 28%, and Others – 21%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 27%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa- 6%, and South America – 7%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global self-leveling concrete market on the basis of type, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players, and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research & development activities in the market.

Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the global self-leveling concrete market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders to better understand competitor landscape, gain more insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and provide information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

