Carbon Fiber Tape Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:42:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global carbon fiber tape market is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2022, The main driver fueling the growth of the carbon fiber tape market is its increasing use in primary and secondary aircraft structures.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global carbon fiber tape market is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2017 to 2022. The main driver fueling the growth of the carbon fiber tape market is its increasing use in primary and secondary aircraft structures. The increasing use of multifunctional carbon fiber tapes in the automotive industry is also driving the carbon fiber tape market. High processing and manufacturing cost of carbon fiber is the major restraint of the market.

"Aerospace is the fastest-growing segment of the carbon fiber tape market"

Carbon fiber tapes are being used to manufacture aircraft of reduced weight for better performance and to reduce the fuel consumption. Most common aircraft parts where carbon fiber tape is used are wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, rib stiffeners, brackets, conduit, and flooring. The use of these tapes is heavily increasing in the aircraft wings. For instance, MS-21 single aisle aircraft domestically build by Russian aircraft manufacturer, Irkut Corporation has its wings and wing box completely build of carbon fiber tapes. The superior properties provided by the carbon fiber tapes such as high strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion are increasing its use in aircraft. Many of the key market players are responding to the needs and expectations of the aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, and customers. The use of carbon fiber tape is also increasing in the repairing purposes of the aircraft.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108617

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Carbon Fiber Tape Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

"North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for carbon fiber tape"

North America is the fastest-growing market for carbon fiber tape, in terms of value. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, increasing carbon fiber tape patents, new product developments, and presence of large number of major carbon fiber tape manufacturers are few factors leading to the growth of the carbon fiber tape market in this region.

The US leads the market for carbon fiber tape in North America. Its consumption of carbon fiber tapes has grown exceptionally in aerospace, marine, pipe & tank, and sporting goods industries and is expected to witness rapid growth in the near future.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided in three categories: by company type, by designation, and by region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108617

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Carbon Fiber Tape Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

• By company type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

• By designation- C Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 35%

• By region- North America- 30%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Europe- 25%, ME&A - 10%, and South America - 5%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the carbon fiber tape market on the basis of end-use industry, form type, and region. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential across the above-mentioned segments. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with company profiles, DIVE analysis, recent developments, and key growth strategies.Reasons to buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the carbon fiber tape market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and new product developments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 21

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22

2.3 CARBON FIBER TAPE: DATA TRIANGULATION 23

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 23

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Carbon Fiber Tape Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.