Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:39:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The fiberglass market was estimated at USD 13.95 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The fiberglass market was estimated at USD 13.95 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors in China and India, as well as the increasing use of green construction materials such as glass wool, are the key factors driving the growth of the fiberglass market. Growth in wind energy turbine installations is expected to be an opportunity for the fiberglass market in the composites application in future. Difficulty in recycling glass wool is a restraint in the fiberglass market.

Glass wool is the largest type segment in the global fiberglass market

Glass wool is a material made from fiberglass arranged using a binder. It is used for insulation, as the air trapped between the glass wool provides high thermal insulation properties to the material. The material may be in the form of rolls or slabs and has thermal and acoustic insulation properties. It is lightweight, has high tensile strength, and exceptional resilience.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108623

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fiberglass Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Composites is the largest application segment in the global fiberglass market

Fiberglass composites are versatile, lightweight, and cost effective. Among all fibers, glass fibers are used in the composites industry as these are the oldest and, by far, the most common reinforcement materials in a majority of the applications. The major subapplications of composites are construction & infrastructure and automotive.

The most common type of glass fibers are E-Glass, S-Glass, and ER-Glass fibers. For example, electrical and electronics applications generally use E-Glass fiber reinforcement due to their electrical insulation properties. Applications that require higher tensile modulus use S-Glass fibers.

Asia Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific was the largest market for fiberglass in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several companies have established their manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the availability of cheap labor, quality infrastructure, and growing business environment. In addition, easy availability of raw materials and high investments in applications such as construction & infrastructure, automotive, and wind energy, among others, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108623

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fiberglass Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46 %, Tier 2 – 36%, Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C level – 55%, Director level – 27%, Others – 18%

• By Region: North America– 42%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, Latin America – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global fiberglass market based on type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies and tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall fiberglass market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and design suitable market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 22

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 22

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 23

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 23

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 25

1.4 CURRENCY 25

1.5 LIMITATIONS 25

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 25

1.7 PACKAGE SIZE 25

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 26

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 26

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 27

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 27

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 28

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 28

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 29

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 29

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 30

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 30

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 31

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 32

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 33

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Fiberglass Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.