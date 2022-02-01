Stain Resistant Coatings Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2026 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:38:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global stain resistant coatings market is projected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2016 and 2026. The stain resistant coating industry is witnessing growth on account of technological advancements



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global stain resistant coatings market is projected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2016 and 2026. The stain resistant coating industry is witnessing growth on account of technological advancements and the increasing demand for stain resistant coatings, especially from countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, the need for improved stain resitance for architectural coatings, rapid urbanization in emerging countries, and the need for construction of energy-efficient buildings are further contributing to the growth of this market. However, environmental sustainability is one of the major restraints to the growth of the global stain resistant coatings market.

"ETFE to experience the highest growth during the forecast period"

In terms of chemistry, the ETFE-based coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026, owing to the increasing demand for ETFE-based coatings from the architectural industry. These coatings are used as a construction material in designing and molding structures. ETFE-based coatings encompass varied properties such as good weather resistance, transparency, and excellent mechanical strength, which, in turn, increase its usage in solar cells, roofing material, and agriculture films, among others.

"Solvent-based coatings represent the bulk of the demand for stain resistant coatings"

Based on technology, the solvent-based coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global stain resistant coatings market, in terms of value, in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the low cost involved in processing of these coatings. Solvent-based coatings offer immediate waterproofing protection after application, and they are not affected by freezing temperatures. These properties of solvent-based coatings are likely to influence the growth of this segment in the global stain resistant coatings market.

"The stain resistant coatings market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The stain resistant coatings market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026, in terms of value, followed by South America and Asia-Pacific. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing investments in residential infrastructure and huge pipeline of mega-projects in the infrastructure sector in the Middle East & Africa.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. Breakdown of the primary participants are listed as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 (52%), Tier 2 (25%), and Tier 3 (23%).

• By Designation: C-level (69%) and Manager Level (31%)

• By Region: North America (10%), Europe (20%) Asia-Pacific (40%), and Rest of the World (30%).

Study Coverage:

This report covers the global stain resistant coatings market, in terms of volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2026. The report includes the market segmentation based on chemistry, technology, application, and region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the global stain resistant coatings market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share analysis of key players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the overall views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the stain resistant coatings market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

