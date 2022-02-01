Self-Compacting Concrete Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2026 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:35:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global self-compacting concrete market is projected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Elimination of mechanical compaction by self-compacting concrete saves time and labor.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global self-compacting concrete market is projected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Elimination of mechanical compaction by self-compacting concrete saves time and labor. It also reduces rework, equipment requirements, and damages to formworks. Use of self-compacting concrete in construction activities results in low level of noise and offers exceptional finishing. Growth of the self-compacting concrete market has been driven by varied factors, such as non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete, significant reduction in maintenance, repairing, and overhauling (MRO) costs of self-compacting concrete, and limited impact on the environment. However, high costs associated with the use of self-compacting concrete and limited use of self-compacting concrete in construction activities in emerging economies are factors restraining the growth of the market.

The infrastructure segment is the largest end user segment of the global self-compacting concrete market

The infrastructure end user segment accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. Large-scale investment projects, especially in the Middle Eastern and African countries serve to be a key factor driving the growth of the global self-compacting concrete market. The infrastructure segment is the biggest consumer of self-compacting concrete owing to increasing construction of drilled shafts, columns, metal decking, and concrete frames.

The powder type self-compacting concrete is the largest type of design mix segment in the global self-compacting concrete market

Among all types of design mix, the powder type self-compacting concrete segment accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. This segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Powder type self-compacting concrete provides the required self-compatibility by reducing water-powder ratio, thereby offering adequate segregation resistance. A high demand for powder type self-compacting concrete is witnessed globally, owing to its low water-binder ratio.

Asia-Pacific is leading the global self-compacting concrete market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing construction activities in countries such as Japan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for the report:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 27 %, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C level – 25%, Director level – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region – North America - 15%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 35%, Middle East & Africa - 20%, and Latin America – 5%

Research Coverage

The global self-compacting concrete market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material (cement, admixtures, fibers, aggregates, additions, and others), type of design mix (powder type, viscosity agent type, and combination type), application (drilled shafts, columns, metal decking, and concrete frames), end user (oil & gas construction, infrastructure, and building & construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Reasons to buy this report:



This report covers the following key aspects:

• The market size by 2021 & 2026 and its growth rate

• Key market trends

• Factors driving this market

• Challenges that impact market growth

• Detailed analysis of self-compacting concrete segments (raw material, type of design mix, application, end user, and region)

• Key players in this market

• Key regions in this market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with major countries in each of these regions

