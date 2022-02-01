Metal Biocides Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2021 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:30:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global metal biocides market is projected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021. The high growth of the paints & coatings and medical industries in the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with the discovery



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global metal biocides market is projected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021. The high growth of the paints & coatings and medical industries in the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with the discovery of new application areas of metal biocides are fueling the growth of metal biocides market across the world. Rising population and robust industrial growth drives the paints & coatings industry in the Asia-Pacific region, which is led by China, Japan, and India. The growth of the paints & coatings industry in turn drives the demand for metal biocides, which are largely used as antifouling agents in household paints, varnishes, and marine antifouling agents, and so on. However, stringent government regulations in developed countries coupled with requirement of high capital investment expenditure, creates high entry barriers for the smaller players, which in turn discourages market growth.

"Paints & Coatings Industry: The fastest growing segment in the metal biocides market"

The paints & coatings industry is the fastest growing application segment in the global metal biocides market. As metal biocides are effective in inhibiting the growth of algae and fungi on applied paint, these are used for internal as well as external coatings. Moreover, biocides are UV stable and less soluble in water, which widens their scope in several paints & coatings applications, including household paint, varnishing, marine antifouling paint, and industrial paint, and so on.

"Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to the rising demand for metal biocides across all end-use industries coupled with less stringent environmental regulations."

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for metal biocides during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021. The demand for metal biocides in major end-use industries such as, medical, paints & coatings, and foods & beverages is increasing due to the lenient environmental regulations in emerging countries such as, China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, several other factors including, low labor cost and high economic growth is leading to the high growth of the metal biocides market in this region.

The market sizes estimated in this study have been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Others - 48%

• By Designation - C level - 18%, Director level - 27%, and Others - 55%

• By Region – Asia-Pacific - 39%, North America-30%, Europe - 20%, Rest of World - 11%

Research Coverage

The report provides detailed description of the different types of metal biocides, such as silver, copper & alloys, zinc, and others available in the market. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis of different applications including, paints & coatings, medical, textile, pesticides (agriculture), wood preservation, foods & beverages, and others is provided in the research study.

The competitive environment prevailing in the industry is analyzed through Porter's Five Forces analytical framework. Porter's Five Forces Analysis provides an in-depth understanding of market attractiveness and the impact of various forces on the global metal biocides market. Moreover, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, value chain of metal biocides. The key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges have been identified and their impact on the global metal biocides market is analyzed in the study.

Reasons to buy the report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the metal biocides market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain additional insights into the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships & collaborations, acquisitions, agreements and expansions undertaken by market players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3 MARKET DEFINITION

1.4 MARKET SCOPE

1.4.1 BY APPLICATION

1.4.2 BY GEOGRAPHY

1.4.3 STAKEHOLDERS

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH DATA

2.2 METAL BIOCIDES MARKET RESEARCH DATA

2.2.1 KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

2.2.2 KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2.2.3 KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS

2.4.1 ASSUMPTIONS

2.4.2 LIMITATIONS

