Fiberglass Pipes Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2021 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The fiberglass pipes market is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers stimulating the fiberglass pipes market are the increasing production & exploration of oil & gas and increasing demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage and water management applications. The major restraining factors for this market includes the high raw material cost involved in the production of fiberglass pipes.

"Chemicals is the fastest-growing application segment in the fiberglass pipes market"

The chemicals application constituted a major part of the fiberglass pipes market in 2015. The superior properties exhibited by these pipes is driving the fiberglass pipes market in the agriculture application segment, as these advanced bearings offer complete solutions including being light in weight, protection to the inner layer of pipes, and resistance against corrosion in comparison to conventional materials such as concrete and metallic pipes.

"RoW is the fastest-growing market for fiberglass pipes"

The RoW region, which includes countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fiberglass pipes from 2016 to 2021. The main factors that are expected to contribute to this growth are the increasing demand for fiberglass pipes from the oil & gas and chemicals applications. Being lightweight, providing resistance to corrosion and fatigue and protection to the inner layer of pipes, and increasing the flow characteristics are some of the properties driving the demand for fiberglass pipes in the region.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 40%

• By Designation: C Level - 30%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and Latin America - 5%

Research Coverage

This report covers the global fiberglass pipes market and forecasts the market size till 2021. The report includes the market segmentation by type (GRP and GRE), by fiber (E-glass and T-glass), by application (oil & gas, chemicals, sewage, irrigation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW). Porter's five forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, have also been discussed in the report. In addition, it provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global fiberglass pipes market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global fiberglass pipes market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders better understand competitors and gain more insights to better their positions in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 19

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 20

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 20

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 21

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 21

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 22

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 23

2.2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 24

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 25

