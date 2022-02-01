Phosphate Ester Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:19:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The phosphate esters market is estimated to be USD 843.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,179.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The phosphate esters market is estimated to be USD 843.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,179.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the phosphate esters market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the Asia Pacific region. Increased usage of non-halogenated phosphorus esters in various application industries, such as lubricants, paints & coatings, and surfactants, among others, is expected to further fuel the growth of phosphate esters market during the forecast period. Phosphate esters are more environment-friendly as compared to other fire retardants but are priced higher than these retardants. Any low-cost substitute will pose a threat to the phosphate esters market during the forecast period.

"Alkyl aryl phosphate esters type is estimated to be the largest segment of phosphate esters market in 2017"

Alkyl aryl phosphate esters are produced by the reaction of intermediate alkyl or aryl phospho- chloridate with alcohol (phenol). The growth of the alkyl aryl phosphate esters segment can be attributed to their increasing use as lubricating and antistatic agents in synthetic fibers and as stabilizers in vinyl plastics and peroxide solutions.

"The plasticizers application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the phosphate esters market during the forecast period"

Excellent fire-retardant properties, good gelling behavior, low-temperature performance, and self-extinguishing properties make phosphate esters an excellent choice for use as plasticizers with various polymers, such as polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyurethane, and polyurethane foams. Phosphate esters improve the behavior of plasticized polymers. Owing to these properties the demand for phosphate esters in plasticizers is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for phosphate esters during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the phosphate esters market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for phosphate esters from emerging economies such as China and India is propelling the growth of the phosphate esters market in Asia Pacific. China is a major producer of phosphate esters and the consumption of phosphate esters is growing in various applications in the country, owing to their fire-retardant property.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 16%, Director level – 17%, Others – 67%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, South America – 4%

Research Coverage:



The report defines, segments, and projects the phosphate esters market based on type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies and tracks. The report analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities undertaken by key players to achieve growth in the market.

Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall phosphate esters market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 19

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 21

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 21

1.6 PACKAGE SIZE 21

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 22

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 23

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 24

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 24

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 25

