Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The polymer modified cementitious coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2017 to USD 1.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The polymer modified cementitious coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2017 to USD 1.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the residential buildings sector and increasing government initiatives to support infrastructural development in the Asia Pacific region are key factors anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, limited shelf life of polymer modified cementitious coatings is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

"Based on polymer type, the acrylic polymer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on polymer type, the polymer modified cementitious coatings market has been segmented into acrylic polymer and SBR latex. The acrylic polymer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings in architectural applications.

"Based on application, the residential buildings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The residential buildings application segment of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in residential construction activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

"The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the construction industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, expansion of the residential construction sector and economic growth of countries in Asia Pacific are further fueling the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in this region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 - 17%

• By Designation: Director Level - 18%, C Level - 32%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 37%, Middle East & Africa - 25%, Europe – 19%, North America - 13%, and South America – 6%

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market across different regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of various market segments based on polymer type and application. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, in addition to company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy this report:

This report covers the following key aspects:

• Market size by 2022 and market growth rate

• Key factors expected to drive the market

• Challenges that impact market growth

• Key players operating in the market

