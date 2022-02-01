Package Boilers Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 06:10:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The package boilers market is estimated to be USD 8.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2017 to 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The package boilers market is estimated to be USD 8.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for clean energy sources, increasing number of non-renewable power plants, and rising government initiatives undertaken to reduce dependence on fossil fuels are key factors anticipated to influence the growth of the package boilers market. The formulation of stringent emission standards is acting as a key restraint to the growth of the package boilers market.

"Among end-use industries, the food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The food & beverage industry has become highly advanced, sophisticated, and technical due to strict air quality compliance and rise in the production capacity of food & beverage units. The increasing use of package boilers for food processing and sanitation is driving the growth of the package boilers market in the food & beverage industry.

"The package boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022"

The package boilers market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to World Bank, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region worldwide, experiencing a continued economic growth. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of package boilers. Moreover, existing players in this region are planning to carry out capacity expansions to cater to the increasing demand for package boilers from various end-use industries, such as chemical, food & beverage, and refining.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 21%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 43%

• By Designation: C-Level – 24%, Director Level – 42%, and Others – 34%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific – 50%, South America – 7%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the package boilers market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report categorizes the package boilers market on the basis of type, design, fuel, end-use industry, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them, is also covered in the report.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report covers the following key aspects:

• What will be the size of the package boilers market by 2022 and what will be the growth rate of the package boilers market during the forecast period (2017 to 2022)?

• What are the key market trends?

• What are the factors expected to drive the growth of the package boilers market during the forecast period?

• What are the challenges that impact the growth of the package boilers market during the forecast period?

• Who are the key players in the package boilers market?

