Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The waterborne epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022. Waterborne epoxy resins are used in various applications such as coatings, adhesives, and composites across a wide range of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, textile, packaging, and furniture.

"Adhesives is the fastest-growing application segment of the waterborne epoxy resins market"

The adhesives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The high growth is attributed to the growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructure projects.

"Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne epoxy resin"



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne epoxy resins in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for waterborne epoxy resins in this region. The growth of the commercial building & construction industries and high-end real estate are likely to drive the demand for waterborne epoxy resins in China and India

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 60%, and Others – 7%

• By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 11%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 33%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 17%, and South America – 8%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. This report covers the waterborne epoxy resin market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global waterborne epoxy resin market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:



1. This report segments the waterborne epoxy resin market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



3. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product developments, expansions, agreements & contracts partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

