Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The waterborne epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022. Waterborne epoxy resins are used in various applications such as coatings, adhesives, and composites across a wide range of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, textile, packaging, and furniture.
"Adhesives is the fastest-growing application segment of the waterborne epoxy resins market"
The adhesives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The high growth is attributed to the growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructure projects.
"Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne epoxy resin"
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne epoxy resins in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for waterborne epoxy resins in this region. The growth of the commercial building & construction industries and high-end real estate are likely to drive the demand for waterborne epoxy resins in China and India
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.
The break-up of primary interviews is given below.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 60%, and Others – 7%
• By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 11%
• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 33%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 17%, and South America – 8%
Research Coverage
The market is segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. This report covers the waterborne epoxy resin market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global waterborne epoxy resin market.
Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the waterborne epoxy resin market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product developments, expansions, agreements & contracts partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 15
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15
1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16
1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17
1.4 CURRENCY 17
1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 17
1.6 LIMITATIONS 17
1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18
2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18
2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19
2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 19
2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 20
2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 20
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews 20
2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21
2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 21
2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22
The post Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2022 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.