Eric Taku and Isange Arahtaku's book, 'The Simplicity & Magnificence of Human Sexuality' is an insightful read that completes the equation for a better and happier marriage.

Eric Taku, a chartered accountant, an associate pastor, a youth mentor, a dedicated member of their local assembly marriage committee, and Isange Arahtaku, a state-certified educator that heads the department of philosophy of a government bilingual high school in the city of Douala, Cameroon, an enthusiast of herbal and alternative lifestyle medicine, have completed their new book, "The Simplicity & Magnificence of Human Sexuality": an interesting exposition that aims to provide clarity on the successive phases of a sexual episode. Real cases from real people fill up the pages of this rich and insightful publication. The main goal of this read is to serve as a reference point for sex researchers and educators, a handbook to sex therapists and marriage counselors, and a guide for (those who need it most) married couples on how to be sexually fulfilled in a stable, committed, and long-term relationship.

The authors share, "The Simplicity and Magnificence of Human Sexuality unveils the kinesthetic variant to the human sexual stimuli and response model. Sex is an awesome gift of God, which has consistently intrigued humanity at different eras. Accordingly, diverse authorities have studied and sought to clarify its intricacies. These efforts are captured in a scholarly history of sexual response models as abridged below.

Other themes in the book capture a redefinition of love, the importance of knowledge, and the ethicality of human sexuality.

Numerous cases within the context of Cameroon litter the pages. These are broken up by research findings from the West, especially the USA. Arah's background as a finance person was critical, for it allowed the application of business concepts to explain sexual issues. We encourage couples to explore these ideas for a deeper and richer sex life."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eric Taku and Isange Arahtaku's new book is a recommended prose made by a married couple for married couples.

This elevating work will make an awesome material for sex researchers, a handbook for therapists and marriage counselors, a textbook for sex educators, and a guide to couples; it is a great wedding or anniversary gift.

