Shannon Leigh's New Book, 'Chasing Sunsets' is a Fascinating Volume Which Highlights the Serenity That Prayer Provides

NEW YORK - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Shannon Leigh, a dutiful wife and momma with an active lifestyle, has completed her new book, "Chasing Sunsets": a forty-day daily devotional read that aids in the spiritual growth of the reader. In this short yet rich soul-rejuvenating opus, readers are being taught of the significance of prayer and the benefits that come along with it.

Shannon Leigh shares, "Peace. We all want it, yet it seems so unattainable. So many days, we feel bombarded by life. We live in a fallen world where sin and struggle are all around us. Our days, and sometimes our nights, are filled with worry, anxiety, and fear. Where can we find peace? People search for peace in lots of places and faces, but only one true source exists—a relationship with Father God himself. But how do we develop this relationship?

We pray.

Spend forty days in Chasing Sunsets to grow your prayer life and pursue the Prince of Peace."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Leigh's new book is a meaningful piece that shows how the road to peace lies in chasing after God through prayer.

Filled with honesty and spiritual insights, this work is surely here to help anyone who seeks for peace in their lives.

Readers can purchase "Chasing Sunsets" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: