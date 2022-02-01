Eric Taku and Isange Arahtaku's New Book, 'Human Sexual Challenges: Innovative and Practical Solutions' is a Scientific Guide to Overcoming Sexual Issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio - February 1, 2022 - (

Eric Taku and Isange Arahtaku, a talented pair of scientific authors, have completed their new book, "Human Sexual Challenges: Innovative and Practical Solutions": a guide to understanding and overcoming sexual obstacles. This volume, which applies the "Kinesthetic variant" to the sexual stimuli and response model in resolving sexual issues, is a sequel to the authors' first book, "The Simplicity and Magnificence of Human Sexuality" (a Covenant Books publication also) that unveiled and adequately explained that model.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eric Taku and Isange Arahtaku's new book puts health in the forefront and emphasizes the healing power of nature, backing their writing with personal stories and Western research to provide a comprehensive guide for readers. Accordingly, this resource is of interest to health professionals and those with critical health conditions, a reference material for sex researchers and textbook for sex educators, a handbook for therapists and marriage counselors, and a guide to couples. It makes a great wedding or anniversary gift.

Readers can purchase "Human Sexual Challenges: Innovative and Practical Solutions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

