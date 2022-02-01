Author Jim Bruehl's Book, 'Revealed Truth', is an Inspiring Spiritual Tale Meant to Guide Believers to a Life of Love and Blessings Through Christ

MILWAUKEE - February 1, 2022 - (

Jim Bruehl, a faith-based author, has completed his new book, "Revealed Truth": an encouraging tale meant to reaffirm faith.

Bruehl shares, "There is a high power that is the truth, and it goes beyond us. There is also a power that claims to be the high power. That's a hidden or camouflaged lie. Knowing and being a doer of the truth can be a wonderful journey to follow; it's even free! That high power paid a price for us, so we can become a member of that but from free- will it will disconnect us from the claim to be power."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Bruehl's new book will inspire believers to deepen their connection to the higher power, as he is the truth. Through a strong faith bond followers become an asset to god and in turn are rewarded with unconditional love and blessings.

Readers can purchase "Revealed Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

